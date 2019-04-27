Jane the Virgin is nearing its end — and the stars of the hit CW show are just as sad about it as you are.

Earlier this week, the series wrapped its fifth and final season and the cast flooded social media with sweet tribute posts as they mourned the show and celebrated their last day.

“Yesterday is a blur,” star Yael Grobglas, who plays Petra Solano, captioned a group photo of her hugging costar Gina Rodriguez, who stars as the titular Jane Villanueva, and Jaime Camil, who plays Jane’s father.

“A blur of tears and hugs and laughter and very strong feelings,” she continued. “I love these people so incredibly much and although I will still see them plenty, I will miss working with them terribly. This was a unique group that somehow made magic happen. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

Rodriguez, 34, shared a photo of herself with her onscreen son, played by Elias Janssen. “Jane and Mateo. My first on screen baby boy. Love you buddy,” she wrote.

RELATED: Jane the Virgin Stars Get Emotional During Series’ Final Table Read: ‘Tears of Gratitude’

Rodriguez also shared a photo of herself throwing up a peace sign while holding a personalized bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne bedazzled with “Jane the Virgin 100.”

“And that’s a wrap on Jane,” she wrote. “100 episodes. Sending so much love to all the Jane Warriors who made our show thrive for all these years! We love you,” the actress said.

Justin Baldoni, who plays one of Jane’s two love interests on the show, as well as Petra’s ex-husband, also shared sweet posts in honor of the show, paying tribute to Groblas in one of them.

“@yaelgrobglas … what an honor it’s been to play your TV baby-daddy-ex husband for these five years,” he captioned a photo of him with his arm around the actress. “I absolutely adore you. Your talent never ceases to amaze me and I can’t wait to see all the incredible things you do next. You are an untapped resource of comedy brilliance- there is nothing you can’t do. I love you friend.”

Baldoni also shared a selfie with Camil. “It’s been a supreme joy and a pleasure working with and learning from this brilliant man for five years,” the 35-year-old actor wrote. “I know amazing things are coming for @jaimecamil and it couldn’t be happening to a nicer man. I hope our paths will cross again soon my brother.”

Groblas, 34, posted a photo of herself hugging the two young girls who play her and Baldoni’s character’s twin daughters Elsa and Anna, writing a simple message: “Impossible goodbye.”

Andrea Navedo, who plays Jane’s mother Xiomara, shared a video of Rodriguez with the champagne bottle, captioning the post, “And that’s a #SeriesWrap on 5 beautiful seasons of #JaneTheVirgin.”

While filming one of the final scenes for the show, Rodriguez was spotted wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, causing fans to speculate about which of her two love interests she could be marrying in the final season — or if the scene is just one of the twisty telenovela’s famous dream sequences.

In a photograph taken from the set earlier this week, Rodriguez — who is currently engaged to real-life fiancé Joe LoCicero — is holding a bouquet of pink flowers as she smiles at Navedo and Camil, her onscreen parents.

Earlier this month, the cast posted even more emotional photos to social media after they completed the series’ final table read.

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Spotted Filming Jane the Virgin in a Wedding Dress — Who Is She Marrying?

Although Jane the Virgin is coming to an end, in December, PEOPLE confirmed a spinoff in-the-works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will “follow a storyline from the flagship series” but feature a new cast. Titled Jane the Novela, the new show will be a telenovela anthology series where each season is based on a different fictional novel written and narrated by Jane. The first installment reportedly takes place at a vineyard in Napa Valley, surrounding mysterious family secrets.

“It is fantastic. The pilot is unbelievable,” Rodriguez said of the spin-off during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in January. “We hope we can give something just as great as we did with Jane the Virgin.”