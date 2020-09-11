"We work so well and we're really grateful that we found each other," Jane Lynch tells PEOPLE of her girlfriend Jennifer Cheyne

Jane Lynch Says She's 'So Grateful' to Have Found Partner Jennifer Cheyne: 'We Work So Well'

Jane Lynch is feeling extra grateful these days.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the host for NBC's newest game show Weakest Link, 60, opens up about her relationship with partner Jennifer Cheyne — and why they work "so well" together as a couple.

"My partner makes me thankful all day long," Lynch tells PEOPLE of Cheyne. "We have all these miles racked up, and we have some things we want to buy. I said, 'Figure out how we can use miles to buy this stuff.' And she figured it out. So now I'm like, 'I'm so grateful for you', because I couldn't figure that out."

Image zoom Jane Lynch (R) and partner Jennifer Cheyne LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty

"She figures out how to deal with [everything]," says Lynch. "She's like, 'I don't need to hire a handyman.' Although she's very, very feminine and soft, she's got a thing of tools that she brings out and she can fix almost anything. Plumbing, and loose shutters, and our air conditioner. That's the greatest thing about her, because I get overwhelmed, and I have no patience with details. She's very methodical and she takes things very slowly."

Adds the former Glee actress: "She's really smart. We work so well and we're really grateful that we found each other."

The pair dated for a couple years in the early 2000s and then reconnected a decade later, Lynch told Parade in 2019.

"[We] fell back together so easily and lovingly," said Lynch. "We’re very different people now — we don’t have the same insecurities we used to have. We live very peacefully. We have our own routines and separate spaces to retreat to within our home, but then we'll have coffee together in the morning and meet for a meal."

Image zoom Jane Lynch Maarten de Boer/NBC

When she's not spending time with Cheyne (and their fur babies at home), Lynch has recently been on the set of Weakest Link.

"Anytime I work, I feel empowered," says the show's host. "Yesterday I did a run through of the Weakest Link, and we're doing everything analog now because we have no computers while we do it over Zoom. So we have to add things up ourselves, we do things in long hand. And by the end of that, by the end of that run through, I feel like I just conquered the world."