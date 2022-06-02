Jane Lynch Recalls City Hall Wedding with Jennifer Cheyne: 'I Shed a Tear'

"It was more touching than I was expecting," Jane Lynch said of marrying partner Jennifer Cheyne last year in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara

Jane Lynch is basking in matrimonial bliss.

The Golden Globe winner, 61, reminisced about her "touching" courthouse wedding last year to partner Jennifer Cheyne as she appeared Thursday on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"We've been together a really long time. It was more touching than I was expecting," she admitted. "Because the impulse to do this, was we're looking for insurance for Jennifer and I said, 'Let's just get married.'"

"I fell on one knee as I said it," Lynch said, then joking, "at the price of the insurance we were gonna have to pay for."

"But then we went down to the Santa Barbara Courthouse, which is where we live, and her son became a minister of Universal Life Church. And the three of us said our little vows to each other and signed the papers, and it was really nice. I shed a tear," Lynch added. "I was a little surprised."

Jane Lynch (R) and partner Jennifer Cheyne Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty

Lynch opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship in 2020, saying Cheyne "makes me thankful all day long."

"She's really smart. We work so well and we're really grateful that we found each other," she shared.

"She figures out how to deal with [everything]. She's like, 'I don't need to hire a handyman.' Although she's very, very feminine and soft, she's got a thing of tools that she brings out and she can fix almost anything. Plumbing, and loose shutters, and our air conditioner," she explained. "That's the greatest thing about her, because I get overwhelmed, and I have no patience with details. She's very methodical and she takes things very slowly."

The Glee alum first met Cheyne in the early 2000s, recounting how they came back into each other's lives a decade later.

"[We] fell back together so easily and lovingly. We're very different people now — we don't have the same insecurities we used to have. We live very peacefully. We have our own routines and separate spaces to retreat to within our home, but then we'll have coffee together in the morning and meet for a meal," Lynch added.

