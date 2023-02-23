Jane Lynch Says 'Party Down' Producers 'Will Find a Way' to Get Jennifer Coolidge to Return

Jane Lynch is rooting for her Party Down costar Jennifer Coolidge to make a return to the series.

While walking the red carpet for the show's season 3 premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, the actress, 62, chatted about Coolidge, 61, reprising her role of Bobbie St. Brown in a potential follow-up fourth season.

"Oh, if she can," Lynch tells PEOPLE exclusively of Coolidge returning to Party Down. "I would imagine she was invited to do this [third season] too."

"She's just been very busy," the Glee alum continues, referencing Coolidge's monumental 2023, which has already included winning a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, plus receiving the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year honor and starring in a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics.

"I mean, if she's available, sure! Yeah. [The Party Down producers] will find a way," Lynch adds.

Party Down, which follows a group of caterers in Los Angeles as they hope to make it big in Hollywood, first premiered in 2009 and saw a second season air the following year.

Starz canceled the show after its second season, though the network ordered a six-episode revival of the series in November 2021. It is scheduled to premiere on the network Friday and run through March 31.

Alongside Lynch, other famous faces who star on the series include Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally.

J. K. Simmons, Ken Jeong and Kristen Bell also guested on the series in smaller roles, and in season 3, some new faces who appear include Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman, James Marsden and Jennifer Garner.

Reuniting with her Party Down cast mates after over a decade for the revival, Lynch tells PEOPLE, "was just a joy."

"It's like coming back to an old lover ... that you still talk to, and it's almost like a reunion with all of your favorite people of 13 years ago," she continues.

And though Lynch states that "it feels like it was just yesterday," since she first starred on the series, she further elaborates, "When we got into our little costumes, and we saw each other on the set, it was like no time had passed."

"It was really joyful, cause we all loved it," she adds. "I defy you to find one person in our cast who's like, 'No, it was kind of a drag.' ... We loved each other and we loved [doing the show]."

Season 3 of Party Down will premiere on Starz Friday.