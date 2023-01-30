Jane Lynch Officiated Her Niece's 'Father of the Bride' -Inspired Wedding: 'It Meant the World'

Jane Lynch has done it all — from starring in beloved films and television shows to becoming a published author. But now she's taking on a new title: Marriage officiant.

The actress, 62, officiated her niece Megan's wedding to now-husband Thomas, and the newlyweds had nothing but nice things to say about her execution of the role.

"It meant the world that she was willing to marry us, as she has played a huge role in who I am today. She took the job very seriously," Megan told Brides of having her aunt to officiate.

In the new interview published Friday, Megan opened up about her June 2021 dream ceremony "at a big house with an incredible backyard" at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

Jane Lynch officiates Her niece Megan's wedding. Logan Cole

With a wedding inspired by Father of the Bride, it was only fair that the couple — who first met in 2014 — tapped their family for some extra involvement. Planned by Layne Kula of Penny Layne with 140 guests in attendance, the special day was made even more special with the help of Lynch.

"We really trusted Jane to lead the way in terms of building out the ceremony," Megan said. "She sent each of us four simple questions a couple of weeks before the wedding: 'How did you first meet?' 'What about Thomas/Megan struck you at first?' 'What have you grown to love about him?' 'What excites you and moves you most about joining your life with him/her?'"

"We each sent in our answers and she used our words to inspire her own," she explained. "She is a bit of a wordsmith, that Jane."

While Megan considers her aunt a wordsmith, she also had to be one as well during the ceremony, as she and Thomas recited vows that they penned themselves.

"This might sound cheesy, but reciting the vows we had written ourselves was, in my opinion, the most romantic thing Thomas and I have ever done," she said, adding that they exited the ceremony to "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" as a nod to her admiration for romantic comedies.

Jane Lynch officiates Her niece Megan's wedding. Logan Cole

In pictures from the ceremony, Lynch can be seen standing between the two lovebirds, wearing a white suit jacket, black pants, and a tasteful necklace. For the bride's look, Megan opted for a Rivini by Rita Vinieris strapless gown with floral applique details, while her partner wore a navy blue tuxedo featuring black lapels from Suit Supply, all while wearing his hair in a bun.

As Megan chose "something a bit more upbeat" for her aisle-walking soundtrack, Lynch and the rest of those in attendance got to enjoy Maggie Rogers' "Love You For a Long Time" during the heartfelt moment.

Smiling big at the couple in pictures from the day, Lynch held on to a folder she was reading from, as she used a microphone stand to project her voice to the family and friends in attendance.

The reception also went along with the Father of the Bride inspiration, with long rows of tables greeting guests. A few other moments, which can be read about on Brides, channeled the same romcom energy, but the wedding itself was nothing to laugh at.

Afterward, the pair decided to honeymoon in Santorini, Milos, and Paros, Greece, leaving behind a message for other couples about wedding planning: "Enjoy the moment! Remember why you're getting married in the first place!"

Of course, Lynch herself is no stranger to weddings! Back in June, she reminisced about her "touching" 2021 courthouse wedding to partner Jennifer Cheyne on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"We've been together a really long time. It was more touching than I was expecting," she said. "Because the impulse to do this, was we're looking for insurance for Jennifer and I said, 'Let's just get married.'"

"I fell on one knee as I said it," Lynch said, then joking, "at the price of the insurance we were gonna have to pay for."

"But then we went down to the Santa Barbara Courthouse, which is where we live, and her son became a minister of Universal Life Church. And the three of us said our little vows to each other and signed the papers, and it was really nice. I shed a tear," Lynch added. "I was a little surprised."