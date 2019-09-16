Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper Developing TV Show That’s a 'Golden Girls for Today'

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper are teaming up to create a new Netflix comedy series, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, Lynch confirmed the news at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend, saying she and Lauper will co-star in a series described as “kind of a Gold Girls for today.”

Lynch said the series was picked up by Netflix and will feature the actress and music icon as two single women “looking for their next act.”

“I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it,” she told reporters after winning the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series for her role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. “I don’t know if I can even tell you, but it’s with Cyndi Lauper, so there! We’ll see.”

“We’re our age, I’m almost 60 and she’s 65, and we’re looking for our next act, without ever having had husbands of children,” she continued, according to Variety. “And there will be two other people who haven’t been cast yet. But it’s kind of a Golden Girls for today.”

A release date has not yet been announced.