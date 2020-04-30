"I may have gotten the job for Jennifer's first audition, but I think it's turned out pretty well for her," the 30 Rock star tells PEOPLE with a laugh

Jane Krakowski Tried Out for Friends 10 Years After Jennifer Aniston Auditioned for Her Soap

Jane Krakowski recently learned she had some tough competition back in 1984 when she landed the role of a teen runaway in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow.

Jennifer Aniston also tried out, Krakowski, 51, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. And a decade later, Krakowski auditioned for the part of Rachel Green on Friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m pretty sure every actor within that age group tried to get on Friends,” she says. “It was just one of those shows that everybody wanted to get an audition for and be on. And wisely so. It was a show of a generation.”

For more on Jane Krakowski, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston (second from left) as Rachel Green on Friends NBC/Getty

It ended up working out for both stars.

“I may have gotten the job for Jennifer’s first audition, but I think it’s turned out pretty well for her,” Krakowski says with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Aniston Surprise Unsuspecting Friends Fans on the Central Perk Set

And the mom of son Bennett, 9, went on to star in Fox’s legal dramedy Ally McBeal, and in another long-running NBC hit, 30 Rock.

“It was truly one of the best experiences of my career,” Krakowski says of 30 Rock. “Certainly one of the most fun. And lifelong friendships. When you get to be in a show for seven seasons, it’s so lucky”

“We’ll all be very bonded by our humor and by that experience because it was such a great experience for all of us,” she adds. “I think we all would consider it one of the most enjoyable shows we’ve ever been a part of.”

Image zoom Jane Krakowski (left) with Tina Fey on 30 Rock Ali Goldstein/NBC

Next up, the Tony winner will return for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s final bow, the interactive special Kimmy vs. the Reverend on Netflix.

“I love those people and I love the characters and I love our crew,” she says. “I felt like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was such a perfect show.”

Kimmy vs. the Reverend premieres May 12 on Netflix.