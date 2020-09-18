Jane Fonda also shared that she used to frequent the same nail salon as Kim Kardashian West and they would "chat" from their respective salon chairs

Jane Fonda Recalls Once Telling Kim Kardashian She Has the 'Most Amazing Behind' She's Ever Seen

Jane Fonda once took a moment to admire Kim Kardashian West's derrière — and then told her about it!

On Thursday, the Grace & Frankie actress, 82, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she recalled past interactions with Kardashian West, 39, who she said used to go to the same manicurist as her.

"We would chat from her seat to my seat," said Fonda of their conversations at the nail salon. "She's very friendly, just one of the gals."

The Oscar winner then continued to recount a "little story" for Cohen, which took place at Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala in February 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. During the awards show gathering, Fonda came face-to-face with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's buttocks.

"I was kneeling on the floor talking to Gladys Knight because Georgia is my second home and Gladys lives in Georgia," began Fonda. "And I turned around to get up, and right in my face was this shape."

The What Can I Do? author then began outlining Kardashian West's hourglass figure with her hands. "It went in like this, and then it went out like this," she said.

"I thought, 'That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen.' And, of course, it was Kim Kardashian, and so I told her, I said, 'I've just been staring at your behind, it's beautiful.' And she was very sweet," Fonda laughed.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Jane Fonda attend Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Back in July 2019, Kardashian West shared what she thinks helps her maintain her recognizable waistline: a vegan diet.

In an Instagram Story clip at the time, the reality star’s friend, Anastasia Soare, raved over the size of her waist. “Please explain to me how it’s possible,” remarked Soare, while focusing the camera on the mother of four, who wore a form-fitting bronze dress. “Oh come on,” Kardashian West replied, with a smile on her face.

“This waist!” Soare exclaimed, adding that while she’s known Kardashian for many years, she had never seen the reality star’s body look like this. “Did you remove your ribs?”

“I think that honestly being a vegan now helps,” the reality star shared, before turning around and examining herself. “It does look really small today.”

She first revealed that she was changing up her eating habits in April 2019. “I am eating all plant-based when I am home,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a photo of a sweet potato and avocado-filled meal.

The size of Kardashian West’s waist came under intense scrutiny during the 2019 Met Gala, when she wore a custom-made Thierry Mugler “dripping wet” dress overtop a corset by acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl, which made her waistline look extra tiny.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine in July 2019, the reality star admitted that she had “never felt pain like that in my life,” explaining that the custom corset was so tight, her back and stomach were covered with indentations at the end of the night.