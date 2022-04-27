The country music star will reunite with her former 9 to 5 costars in a cameo set to air in the final episode of Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda Talks Dolly Parton's Cameo in Grace and Frankie: 'It's Just Beyond Perfect'

Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend a screening for Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" Season 3 at ArcLight Hollywood on March 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend a screening for Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" Season 3 at ArcLight Hollywood on March 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, the 84-year-old actress called Parton's cameo "beyond perfect."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's not just the fact that Dolly shows up. It's how she shows up. What the story is that brings her on. It's just beyond perfect," Fonda told ET. "We were both just so moved when she turned that chair around and there she was," Fonda added of her and Lily Tomlin's reaction.

Grace and Frankie is currently in its seventh and final season, with the last batch of episodes set to drop on Netflix Friday. Parton's cameo comes in the series finale. Fonda, Parton and Tomlin all appeared together in the 1980's groundbreaking comedy 9 to 5 and have maintained a close bond since.

Tomlin also spoke to ET about Grace and Frankie and shared how "emotional" she is that the show has come to an end.

"We are sorry to finish it... So, it will be very tough watching this last season," she told ET.

GRACE AND FRANKIE Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Tomlin previously spoke to PEOPLE about Parton's Grace and Frankie role.

"She's on the last episode. And that was one of our favorite episodes," Tomlin told PEOPLE. "We really loved doing that and having Dolly there."