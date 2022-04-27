"You should see my drawer next to my bed," Fonda, 84, said in a featurette looking back on seven seasons of the Netflix comedy

Jane Fonda Says 'Everybody Sent Me Vibrators' After Sex Toy Storyline on Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda is all taken care of in the vibrator department, thanks to enthusiastic fans of her Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie!

In a new retrospective featurette released by Netflix ahead of the show's final episodes dropping this Friday, the two-time Oscar winner, 84, reminisced about how a particular storyline from the show — in which she stars opposite Lily Tomlin — led to fans sending her a multitude of sex toys.

"I'm a big fan of vibrators," Fonda said in Grace and Frankie: A Farewell to 7 Seasons with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as she sat with Tomlin, 82, to talk about the show.

Referring to Season 3 of the series, in which Grace and Frankie launch a successful vibrator company aimed at aging women, she said, "For Christmas, everybody sent me vibrators."

"It's so funny, you should see my drawer next to my bed," Fonda added.

The vibrator company is just one of the interesting and eclectic ventures the friends get into on the show — other ideas include personal lubricant made from yams as well as the Rise Up, a hydraulic-assisted toilet seat that helps older people sit down and get up in the bathroom.

Grace and Frankie, which debuted in 2015, has been on for seven seasons and has become Netflix's longest-running comedy series.

The show has been nominated for 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, with four nominations for Tomlin and one nod for Fonda in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

The final batch of episodes are set to drop on Friday with a special bonus in store in the last one — the pair will be joined onscreen by their 9 to 5 costar Dolly Parton after years of planning.

"She's on the last episode. And that was one of our favorite episodes," Tomlin recently told PEOPLE. "We really loved doing that and having Dolly there."

"We'd done things together in the recent past, like presented on award shows and stuff like that," she continued.