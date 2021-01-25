Jane Fonda Shares Her 'Favorite Memories' with Larry King in Touching Post: 'RIP Dear Friend'

Jane Fonda is paying tribute to Larry King.

In a post shared on her official website on Sunday, a day after the longtime journalist and radio host died at 87, the actress reflected on her relationship with King, whom she described as a "dear friend."

Fonda, 87, met King through her ex-husband, Ted Turner. The then-couple "spent many fun hours with Larry," Fonda wrote, going on to describe what exactly she loved about the Larry King Live host.

"I especially liked it when he'd visit us on one of Ted's ranches and be a totally out of his comfort zone, 100% the city slicker. Didn't know the first thing about navigating mud or riding a horse," she said. "I had to practically carry him across a shallow creek once. And every time Larry visited, all the critters would come out, like they'd been waiting to freak him out."

"Once a bald eagle carrying a large jack rabbit flew so low over Larry's head he could see the whites of the terrified rabbit's eyes," she continued. "Once a black bear came around the corner not far from where Larry was standing. It took awhile for Ted to calm Larry down after that but he also loved these encounters because they were great storytelling material when he got back to his city life."

According to Fonda, King once agreed to go horseback riding during their time together over the years, but said he would only do so "if Ted walked alongside him, leading the horse."

"He had us take loads of pictures cause he needed proof he'd actually done it," Fonda added.

Fonda also shared one of her "favorite memories" with her late friend, detailing a time when she, King and Turner each discussed what they would want as their "last supper."

"Larry's choice for his final meal was crisp calves liver, bacon and sautéed onions with mashed potatoes. I found it an odd choice and it was certainly forbidden food for Larry who'd suffered several heart attacks," she wrote. "Maybe that's why he chose it."

She concluded, "I will miss Larry King. RIP dear friend."

King's death was announced by his production company Ora Media in a tweet on Saturday. A cause of death was not given, though he was recently hospitalized with COVID-19.