Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Struggle with FaceTime, Announce 'Grace and Frankie' Reunion Live Read

"I think we're on mute," Jane Fonda told longtime pal Lily Tomlin in a chaotic FaceTime call as they announced a Grace and Frankie reunion live read

By
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on October 24, 2022 11:46 PM
Photo: Jane Seymour Fonda/Twitter

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's friendship is still as strong as ever... even if their wireless connections are a little spotty.

The duo shared a video to Instagram of their hilarious back-and-forth as they struggled with a FaceTime call in which they announced a live Grace and Frankie reunion table read on Oct. 28 to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

"I think we're on mute," Fonda, 84, said in the video she posted to Instagram and Twitter, as Tomlin, 83, quipped: "How can I put just you on mute?"

As they finally got their a/v situation figured out, Tomlin asked if there was anything in her teeth, to which Fonda remarked: "Your entire breakfast, Frankie."

Fonda has long been outspoken about climate change, partnering with Greenpeace for her Fire Drill Fridays online talk show and even protesting in Washington, D.C., on several occasions.

When the activist revealed last month that she's been diagnosed with a "very treatable cancer," she assured her 1.9 million Instagram followers that she "will not let any of this interfere" with her climate activism.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," Fonda said, noting that 80 percent of people survive the disease. "So, I feel very lucky."

Tomlin praised her longtime pal as "indomitable" after the announcement, telling PEOPLE: "She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects."

"First thing, she says, 'Don't worry, it's really treatable. It's one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I'm really lucky in that regard,' " Tomlin said, adding with a laugh: "And she's like, 'So are you gonna come to my next fundraiser?' That's her main objective."

After Fonda and Tomlin first starred together with Dolly Parton in 1980's 9 to 5, the pair reunited in 2015 for the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which ran for seven seasons. They starred as two older women who come to rely on each other, despite their differences, after their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they're leaving the women for each other.

The pair can next be seen in the upcoming revenge comedy Moving On, followed by next year's Tom Brady-produced 80 for Brady.

