Jane Fonda Cracks Raw Eggs on Her Forehead During Game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jane Fonda makes no eggcuses!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grace and Frankie star, 84, joined the host for a game of Egg Roulette.

In the game, as explained by show announcer Steve Higgins, both players must choose eggs from a uniform-looking carton of eggs – some raw, others hardboiled. After making their pick, they must smash the egg on their heads, and the first person to crack two raw eggs loses.

Going first, Fonda immediately chose and smashed an egg on her forehead – which turned out to be raw.

"Whoa, very confident!" Fallon said as it happened, with a laugh.

As the audience applauded, the actress licked the leftover yolk from her hand and the table where they sat.

"You are officially the coolest," the host, 47, declared.

Her first try was then followed by two lucky turns, with both Fallon and Fonda smashing boiled ones on their heads. "No eggcuses," the Barbarella star said as the comedian picked his next egg, which also turned to be hardboiled.

Egg Roulette with Jane Fonda | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

Fonda's next selection proved to be the final move, as she cracked another raw egg on her perfectly coiffed hair.

Fallon, still clean, then asked Fonda do to the honors of cracking an egg on him.

"I'm so glad you asked," she joked, before smashing two eggs on the host.

Also during her latest Tonight Show appearance, Fonda spoke about 80 for Brady, an upcoming movie based on a true story about four New England Patriots fans who take a chaotic road trip to see Tom Brady play in 2017's Super Bowl LI. Fonda costars alongside Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.

Jane Fonda during an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brady, 44, is a producer for the upcoming film, and is set to star as himself.

Of what fans can expect to see onscreen, Fonda teased that her character would be crossing paths with another famous former Patriots player.

"I had a scene with [Rob] Gronkowski," she revealed. "My character writes sex novels about football, she wrote a book called Between a Gronk and a Hard Place. Oh man, is he funny."

Fonda also stars in Luck, an animated film premiering next month in theaters.

"I've wanted to break into voice-overs in a feature film and this is my first feature film," she explained, as the audience applauded.

"Partly because I love animated films and partly because I'm old and it's a really good gig for an old person, you don't have to worry about how you look and your hair and all of that kind of thing," the Oscar winner joked. "You just go and have fun."