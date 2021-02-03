"When I was on the show … there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person,'" said the actress

Jana Kramer Says 'One Person' on the One Tree Hill Cast 'Made It Hell' on Set

Jana Kramer is once again opening up about her experience on the set of One Tree Hill.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the actress and singer, 37, reunited with former costars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.

Before the married couple introduced their guests, Kramer mentioned to Caussin that her friendships on set were severely affected by one unnamed person, who "made it hell" for everyone else.

"When I was on the show ... there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person,'" she said. "So I wasn't very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time."

Kramer joined the show — which ran from 2003-12 — for its last three seasons. She admitted she was closer to Colletti because they had more scenes together, but also because someone else on set was dictating the power dynamics.

"But now, I mean everyone is really close, and it's kind of frustrating because I'm like, 'Why couldn't we have all be friends then?'" the "Why Ya Wanna" singer continued. "'And you made the newbies' life a little bit of hell.' But it's cool."

As the cast has reunited over the years for conventions and other events, she said that the tension has since subsided. Still, she told Caussin she remains frustrated by how it all played out.

"But now it's like, annoying because they're all like, 'We're all friends now,' and I'm just like, 'You, one person, literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed,'" she told Caussin.

Kramer has previously gotten candid about the drama on the set of One Tree Hill. In 2019, she had fellow OTH alum Bethany Joy Lenz on her podcast and both agreed about the sense of divisiveness they felt.

"It was hard for us, because I felt like when we came on the show, just being so honest, it was a very divided set," Kramer told Lenz, who agreed, at the time. "I feel like everyone already kinda had their places and it was either, are you going to be in the 'A team' or the 'B team?' It was just tricky."

The mom of two also said that OTH's creator, Mark Schwahn, had something to do with the alleged division on set.

"I think our creator kinda created that environment, as well," Kramer said of Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment and physical/emotional manipulation in 2017 by more than a dozen female cast and crew members on the hit drama. (Schwahn has not addressed the allegations publicly.)