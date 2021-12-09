Jana Kramer's New Film The Holiday Fix Up Is All About 'Second Chances'
The Holiday Fix Up premieres Dec. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime
You've already got the entire Lifetime holiday movie slate DVR'ed, but if you needed extra inspiration to pour the cocoa and snuggle up with a few feel-good holiday films this weekend, PEOPLE in 10's Andrea Boehlke spoke to Jana Kramer, whose Holiday Fix Up premieres Dec. 11, about why you'll love her film — and her best tips for keeping that good energy going all year round.