Jana Kramer may be joining the Bravo family!

"I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I could say it," Kramer began. "We might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing, but we haven't heard back yet."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The country star explained, however, that she has some reservations about potentially getting her own diamond.

"I would be so afraid that we'd be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day," she shared, prompting Melissa, 41, to say: "You'll be so cute and loved and real!"

Kramer went on to share that she auditioned "during quarantine" because she and her husband "weren't doing anything else."

"We haven't heard anything, so I'm like maybe we were just boring people," said Kramer.

When Melissa asked which franchise she auditioned for, Kramer coyly responded: "Beverly Hills."

"Would you have to move there?" Melissa asked, to which Kramer replied, "Yeah."

"We lived there before we came back to Nashville," Caussin shared.

"We would just do like part-time," Kramer said, adding that she's close with cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

"Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I'm sure it's not going any further," Kramer said.

Kramer further explained that she feels she wouldn't be able to handle the pressure of the show. "I get hated on a lot because I'm very sarcastic. I wouldn't want to filter myself too much ... I have a hard time with criticism and I don't know how I could handle that."

According to Kramer, she first had a phone interview and then a second interview with her husband. "We did the whole FaceTime, Zoom thing. It was at the end of May. It's been like over a month," she said.

Kramer texted Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, about the audition and shared that the daughter of John Mellencamp heard it "went good."

Although she has some hesitations about reality television, Kramer has long been candid about her life and recently discussed the difficult parts of motherhood she's currently experiencing.

On Sunday, Kramer got real on Instagram, posting a selfie from a "dark room" that showed her tear-streaked face. "I have never heard these kinds of screams from [son Jace Joseph, 19 months] and it's literally BREAKING my heart," Kramer wrote. "Apparently it's the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now). His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib."

Along with son Jace, Kramer shares daughter Jolie Rae, 4, with Caussin.

While the mother of two said she "used to go back in to give him" the comfort items, it soon "became this game" and she was advised to not continue that practice.

"But hearing him so upset, well has me like this," Kramer added. "#motherhood please please mommas tell me it'll be better soon?! And any tips?!? Also I only share this because I need the mom support."

Many fellow parents chimed in on Kramer's comments, offering words of comfort and advice, insisting that they had been in her exact shoes many times and encouraged her to give herself some emotional grace.

"I've had many moments like this," wrote Jessie James Decker, who's a mother of three. "It's ok to take a moment and just cry. We all in this together ❤️❤️."