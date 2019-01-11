Jessa Duggar Confirms Sister Jana Is Single as Lawson Bates Leaves a Friendly Instagram Comment

Jana Duggar is single — and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is ready to help a sister out!

This week, the eldest daughter in the Duggar family joined Instagram and was given a warm welcome. Jessa shared a photo of Jana holding baby niece Felicity — the 5-month-old daughter of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo.

“I love this pic of @janamduggar and our little niece! ❤️❤️,” Jessa captioned the sweet photo. “It’s been so lovely having @jingervuolo and Felicity in town for a little visit! Such sweet sister time. Come again soon— 💞.”

Jana’s decision to join the social media platform spurred speculation from one fan, who suspected that a courtship announcement “must be coming soon” as “all the Duggars get on social media when they are ready to announce a courtship.”

But Jessa — who shares sons Henry and Spurgeon with husband Ben Seewald and is expecting baby No. 3 — quickly set the record straight.

“Haha! That’s been merely coincidence for some,” wrote Jessa, 26. “Definitely not a prerequisite. She’s not in a relationship.”

Still, Jessa is more than willing to vet any quality suitors on Jana’s behalf.

“But if anyone is interested, please send all applications to me,” she wrote with a winking face and tongue out emoji.” She added with a crying laughing emoji: “I will check them out thoroughly.”

Jana posted her first Instagram on Thursday, sharing an adorable snapshot of nephews and “best buddies” Henry and Spurgeon sitting side-by-side and looking at a phone.

As first, spotted by In Touch Duggar family friend Lawson Bates posted a friendly comment.

“So tech savvy,” Bates, 26, wrote with a phone and zany face emojis.

Bates appears on the UP tv reality series Bringing Up Bates, which follows Tennessee natives Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their brood of 19 kids. Like the Duggars, the Bates are also devout Christians.

In addition to appearing on his family’s show, Bates is a singer-songwriter and “released his first full country album in fall 2016; which featured some of Nashville’s top artists and musicians,” according to his website. “He wrote and co-wrote eight of the twelve songs on the album.”

For now, it appears that Jana and Bates are just friends, and she’s content waiting for the right one to come along.

“I don’t know what the next five years will look like. In some ways you’ve got hopes and dreams. ‘Maybe I’ll meet the one and get married and have kids and stuff,’ ” she said on Jill and Jessa: Counting On in 2016.

She admitted she’s had suitors in the past, but they weren’t quite the right fit.

“There have been different guys come along and ask, but they haven’t been the right one. It’s just one of those things,” Jana said. “I’m not just out to get married to the first one who comes along.”

She added: “It’s this weird in between stage. I’m not a younger one, but then I’m not an older married one with kids,” who added, “So [I’m] just being busy with where God has me right now and being content in this place and learning as much as I can.”