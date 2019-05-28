Jana Duggar Shares Precious New Photo of Sister Jessa's Newborn Baby Girl: 'Welcome to the World'

Jana Duggar is one proud aunt.

After sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald announced on Tuesday that she and her husband Ben Seewald had welcomed their third child — daughter Ivy Jane — big sister Jana shared a precious new photo of her newborn niece.

“Welcome to the world little Ivy Jane Seewald! 💞” Jana, 29, captioned the Instagram snap of little Ivy, who wore a pink onesie and a grey bow headband while wrapped in a white blanket.

“So excited for you Jess and Ben…. your first little girl! 🎀” she wrote.

Ivy Jane Seewald Jana Duggar/Instagram

In a statement on their family website, Jessa, 26, and Ben, 24, announced the arrival of their baby girl, who was born Sunday, May 26 at the couple’s Arkansas home. Ivy weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

“We definitely weren’t expecting that! Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long,” the statement continued. “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

The mother of three also shared a sleeping photo of her little girl to Instagram, which she captioned, “Introducing ❤️Ivy Jane Seewald❤️.”

Jessa and Ben are also parents to two sons: 28-month-old Spurgeon Elliot and 13-month-old Henry Wilberforce.

On Jan. 9, the couple, who tied the knot in front of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, in November 2014, announced the pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told PEOPLE in a statement. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Image zoom Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald with sons Henry and Spurgeon TLC/duggarfamily.com

Added Ben of their elder children: “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.