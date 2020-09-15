"When he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas," she says in an exclusive Counting On sneak peek

Jana Duggar on Being Single and Having Less Dating Requirements: 'I Used to Be More Strict'

Jana Duggar is setting the record straight when it comes to her dating life.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Counting On, Jana, 30, opens up what she's looking for in a partner and how her requirements have relaxed in the last few years.

"I used to be a little more strict," she says. "I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

While eight of her 18 siblings have already married, Jana, who is the eldest daughter in the Duggar family, is perfectly content being single. That said, she admits she often gets questions about why she hasn't found the one. In the clip, she gets her hair done with a friend and the two chat about her love life.

"Most of my siblings have gotten married really young," she says. "Some people are like, 'Are you picky?' I'm like, 'I don't think so.'"

Her friend chimes in and says, "Or they're like, 'What's wrong with you? Why are you still single?'" Jana continues jokingly, "'Yes! And then I think wait... 'Oh my, is there?'"

Now, Jana says her must-haves have definitely eased up — and she's open to relocating for the right guy.

"When he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas," she says. "It's just that I've got to love you so much that I will go with you."