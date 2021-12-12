Jana Duggar has kept a relatively low profile since the hit TLC show Counting On was canceled earlier this year

Jana Duggar Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor: Everything to Know About Josh Duggar's Sister

One day after Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials, news of his sister Jana Duggar's September child endangerment charge surfaced.

The Counting On alum, 31, has kept a relatively low profile since the hit TLC show was canceled earlier this year following Josh's pornography charges. She last updated Instagram followers on Oct. 8 with a clip of her and sisters Joy-Anna and Jessa visiting a vintage market in northwest Arkansas.

Prior to that, Jana occasionally posted pictures with friends and family, including her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and many of her siblings.

According to the Washington County court document obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Jana received the citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge. The document did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Jana was first thrust into the spotlight on 19 Kids and Counting (formerly 17 Kids and Counting) in 2008. She is the eldest Duggar daughter and second-eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle, following brother Josh. Jana is also a twin to brother John-David.

Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie round out her siblings.

Jana currently lives in Tontitown, Arkansas, and, according to her Instagram, works as a home remodeler. Last year, she opened up about her relationship status and what she's looking for in a partner during an episode of Counting On.

"I used to be a little more strict," she revealed at the time. "I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

While eight of her 18 siblings are married, Jana said that she was perfectly content being single. She also revealed that she often gets questions about why she hasn't found the one.

"Most of my siblings have gotten married really young," she said. "Some people are like, 'Are you picky?' I'm like, 'I don't think so.' "

Jana said she's relaxed her must-haves — and is open to relocating for the right guy. "When he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas," she admitted. "It's just that I've got to love you so much that I will go with you."

In September 2020, Jana shared a snapshot of her and mom Michelle, alongside a heartfelt tribute in honor of the Duggar matriarch's birthday.

"My Mom—where do I begin?! She has done so much for each one of us and countless others. She loves us, cares for us and prays with us," she wrote.

Jana described her mom as "encouraging" and someone who lends a "listening ear." She added, "Life hasn't always been easy, yet through it all she continues to have a joyful countenance, forgiving heart, and a deep love for others — no matter what!"

"My mom is always encouraging us to love and serve God and others. She has spent many countless hours helping each of us memorize God's Word. Gifts and gadgets may break or fade, but the Word of God that we have memorized will always be in our hearts!"