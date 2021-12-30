Jana and Jessa Duggar Send Jinger Coffee for Her 28th Birthday: 'My Sisters Know Me So Well'

Jessa and Jana Duggar know how to help younger sister Jinger celebrate her birthday.

On Wednesday, Jinger shared that Jana and Jessa sent her coffee to mark her turning 28 years old last week. "My sisters know me so well. Thanks for the bday coffees," she wrote on her Instagram Story atop a picture of her holding a Starbucks cup.

Jana, 31, reposted the Story on her own page, adding, "Love you so much, Sis!"

Jinger also posted some additional photos from her birthday celebration, including one of her shopping with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

"@jeremy_vuolo is the best personal shopper. Do you trust your husband to shop for you?!?" the caption read.

Jana commented on that post as well, writing, "Love and miss you so much, Jinger! 💛."

One day after Jinger's actual birthday on Dec. 21, Jeremy, 34, shared a photo of his wife smiling.

"This beautiful woman turned 28 yesterday! She makes life fun 😉," he wrote, to which Jinger replied, "aww I love you baby 😘 life with you is the BEST."

Later, Jinger posted more pictures from their day in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, where Jeremy is from.

"@jeremy_vuolo spoiled me for my bday yesterday. 🤍 Breakfast at the Coffee Cup Restaurant, Shopping for hours, Dutch Haven for soft pretzels and Whoopie pie," she captioned the post.

Jinger's family has made headlines over the past year, since her older brother Josh Duggar was arrested on child sexual abuse material charges in March. Earlier this month, Josh, 33, was found guilty on the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material following an eight-day trial. He faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines, pending a sentencing hearing expected to take place in four months.