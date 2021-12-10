Jana Duggar Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor amid Josh Duggar Child Porn Scandal

The news of Jana Duggar's charge comes one day after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the Washington County court document obtained by PEOPLE, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, received the citation on Sept. 9. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The document did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Jana is scheduled to appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 10, 2022.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news of Jana's child endangerment charge comes one day after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Josh, 33, faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction — though, because possession is a lesser included offense, he will technically only be sentenced for the receipt crime.

Josh had been on trial in federal court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, since last week with his wife Anna and some family members watching daily from the front row. Dad Jim Bob and others attended Thursday to hear the verdict.

The guilty verdict comes about two years after Homeland Security agents first searched Duggar's Wholesale Motorcars in 2019, seizing two personal devices and a work desktop that became key to the case.

Josh was subsequently indicted earlier this year on both of his charges, with prosecutors at his trial showing evidence that he had devised an elaborate hidden system on his work computer with which to view the child pornography over three days in May 2019.

Josh's arrest was only the latest in a series of personal scandals that rocked the Duggar family: The reality show that first made them all famous was canceled in 2015 after a 2006 police report was released revealing he had been investigated for molesting the four younger girls when he was a boy and teenager.

Later in 2015, Josh also admitted to having a pornography addiction and being "unfaithful" in his marriage.