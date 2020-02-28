Jana Duggar Babysits Her Newborn Niece on John David and Abbie Duggar's Special Evening Out'

Jana Duggar has officially earned the title of “best auntie!”

Earlier this week, the Counting On star enjoyed a girls night in with her newborn niece, Grace Annette.

To give her twin brother John David Duggar and sister-in-law Abbie (Burnett) Duggar some quality time together, Jana babysat the infant while the couple enjoyed a night out.

“Her parents think I come over to hang out with them. 😜 #lovemyniece #gracieannette,” Jana, 30, captioned two Instagram photos of herself and little Grace Annette.

“Best Auntie! 💞” Jana’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald commented.

The same day, John David and Abbie shared a photo to Instagram from their date and thanked Jana in the post.

“Thanks to Aunt @janamduggar, Mommy and Daddy got a special evening out last night! 🥰,” the couple said.

Jana wrote on the post, “Loved getting to watch Gracie! ☺️💞.”

In August, John David and Abbie announced that they were expecting their first child together; later that month, they revealed in a sweet video posted by TLC that they would be welcoming a baby girl.

On Jan. 7, the new parents welcomed their daughter at 3:21 a.m., the Duggar family announced. Grace Annette was born weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 20 3/4 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl. She is a beautiful gift from God! We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us,” they said in a joint statement on the family website. “It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together!”

The couple also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

Last week, another Duggar couple enjoyed some quality time together away from the kids. For their own parents’ evening out, Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald ventured to the grocery store.

“Let’s be real— I live off grocery pickup most of the time,” Jessa, 27, wrote alongside a post shared to Instagram.

“But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together. #datenight @ben_seewald,” continued Jessa, who shares three children with Ben: sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2, and daughter Ivy, who turns 1 in May.