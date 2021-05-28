On the latest episode of their Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast, Jamie Otis and her husband Doug Hehner let listeners in on a raw conversation with life coach Dr. Gertrude Lyons

Jamie Otis Talks Marital Issues and Mental Health Struggles: 'I'm Begging for Help in Every Aspect of My Life'

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are getting real about the difficulties in their marriage.

On the latest episode of their Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast, the Married at First Sight couple let listeners in on an emotionally raw conversation with life coach Dr. Gertrude Lyons about how they've been struggling over the past several months.

In the chat, Otis told Lyons that she has had "a really hard time trusting that everything [Doug] says is true" and that she feels she's more prone to "open up old wounds" because she's facing so much pressure from motherhood, professional responsibilities, and the health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you're stressed you don't have the ability to stay calm," she said. Later on, she added: "I'm in a rut here and I'm begging for help in every aspect of my life ... I'm angry and sad and hurt and I don't know what to do."

However, Lyons reminded her, "the fact that you're talking about it is a victory."

Otis — who gave birth to son Hendrix Douglas on May 13, 2020 — also admitted that she's experienced suicidal ideation recently and that she's seeking help for her mental health.

"Needless to say, we're obviously working on our marriage," she told listeners at the end of the episode, adding that she isn't sure what is to come.

She continued, "I'm just at a loss. I feel completely deflated."

On Instagram Thursday, Otis posted a slideshow of images showing various milestones since marrying Hehner. "If the grass looks greener on the other side it's probably just fake.💯 7 years together & we've never wanted to 'fake' anything🤷🏼‍♀️...⁣" she captioned the post.

"7 years married & we're going through another pretty rough patch," she added later in the caption. She wrote that she "didn't plan on being so vulnerable" on the new podcast episode, but that she wanted to stay true to herself.

From changes to her physique to health issues during pregnancy, motherhood challenges and beyond, Otis has been candid about her life as a mom and her relationship with her husband and her body.

Last year, she opened up on the podcast about her depression, as well as her physical intimacy with Hehner since Hendrix, who was then 4 months old, was born.

jamie otis and doug hehner baby Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner with their kids | Credit: Zoë Vella

"[Someone] said, 'Jamie, you don't put out,' and I wanna be like, 'Excuse me, girlfriend. First of all, I had a 9 lb., 4 oz., baby tear me to shreds downstairs and then at my six-week appointment, I had to have a colposcopy, so I couldn't have sex again for two weeks," the mother of two said at the time. "And then I had the [loop electrosurgical excision] procedure and couldn't have sex again for two weeks."

In addition, "I don't feel like having sex, because I'm frickin' depressed!" revealed the labor and delivery nurse. "I don't feel sexy, I don't feel hot; I'm anxious, I'm insecure."

"So you're right, I don't put out," Otis added. "And it's not that I don't love my husband immensely and it's not that I'm not attracted to my husband — it's that I'm not attracted to myself and that I'm depressed."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.