Jamie Otis Shares Tearful Video After Talk with Therapist: 'A Glimpse Into My Reality'

Jamie Otis previously said that she and husband Doug Hehner were seeking couples therapy and posted a photo of the pair crying after a counseling session

Jamie Otis wants to be open and honest about her mental health.

On Friday, the Married at First Sight star, 35, posted a tearful YouTube video she had filmed following a phone call with the therapist she and husband Doug Hehner share as a part of their couples counseling.

In the candid footage, Otis — who recently announced that she and Hehner, 37, sold their house and are moving into an RV — revealed that she's actually feeling "overwhelmed" by the decision.

"I just got off a call with my therapist — our couples therapist," Otis began in the 4-minute clip. "Honestly, I'm so overwhelmed and I feel like I'm not making the right decisions. I hope I am doing everything that I can for my family and that I'm making the right choices."

"At the end of the day, I just feel like just incredibly overwhelmed and I don't want to pretend," she continued, before explaining how she doesn't want to "give off the wrong impression" of her life when she shares "pretty" photos of her family on social media.

"It's been a long time that I've felt internal peace," Otis said. "I've been struggling for a long time. I'm never pretending to be anything that I'm not, and I don't want to pretend anything that I'm not now."

Of the decision to move into an RV, Otis — who shares daughter Henley Grace, 3½, and son Hendrix Douglas, 16 months, with Hehner — said that it's her "attempt at trying to find some internal peace, and happiness, and family."

"I'm hoping reducing the clutter and all the things is only going to bring stability and a new sense of peace," Otis said elsewhere in the video.

The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Hehner on Married at First Sight in March 2014, and the couple have since documented their union on the show and its spinoff Married at First Sight: The First Year, as well as their YouTube series, Married Life.

In August, Otis shared that she and Hehner were seeking therapy together and posted a photo of the pair crying and cuddling after a couples counseling session.

"We're not giving up on each other—not now, not ever," she wrote on her Instagram at the time. "We just finished a heated call with our therapist. It started with anger, yelling, blaming..but ended with us holding each other and trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER..."

"I'm a multifaceted, ever-changing person who is a complete mess at times...and lately, I feel like I've been a mess ALL of the time," Otis added in her post. "Right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."

In another Instagram post on Friday, Otis reiterated the same sentiment of giving fans a raw look into her married life.

Sharing a clip from her latest YouTube video, she wrote in the caption: "I don't wanna be that 'influencer' who fakes a smile & only shares the pretty, filtered images while hiding all my struggles..soooo, here's a glimpse into my reality at this very moment."

"I wasn't going to share this bc I feel more vulnerable here than when I gave birth😳 but I don't want to be that girl who makes someone else feel like they're less than," penned Otis.

The mother of two added that she understands "choosing to make big life changes and struggling in the process is definitely more easily judged," but she believes that the decision to move the family will help her marriage in the long run.

"Listen, I'm not saying I have all the answers or this is going to be perfect," Otis wrote. "We're doing something different in hopes for more peace, happiness, family time, & a stronger marriage. I believe if we do the work & make these changes we WILL get there."