Jamie Otis Jokes 'Who Knew Scientifically Arranged Marriages Could Really Work' on Anniversary

Image zoom Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis Taylor Hill/Getty

Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner took a leap of faith when they said “I do” within minutes of meeting each other on Married at First Sight — and the gamble has paid off for the couple!

On Saturday, Otis, who is pregnant with their second child, reflected on all of the years they’ve spent together since they got married in 2014.

“We met on a blind date at the altar.👰🏼 I didn’t know his name, his age, where he lived—nada!🙃 But through teary, hesitant eyes I said, ‘I do…?!’ to @doughehner right there on the spot,” she wrote at the start of a lengthy Instagram post, adding that she believed she’d “have some sort of chemistry when I laid eyes on my ‘scientifically perfect’ partner on our wedding day ….Buuuut that def didn’t happen!”

“It took us 1 week to kiss, 2.5 months to consummate our marriage, 6 months to say ‘I love you’ (but I knew I loved him & could trust my heart with him a month into our marriage – I was just too shy to say it aloud🤷🏼‍♀️🤣) and then 9 months later I got the BIGGEST surprise when my ‘stranger husband’ got down on one knee and proposed to me,” she wrote. “I was NOT expecting it at all since we were already married!🥰 …First ‘engaged’ married couple I’d ever heard of.”

RELATED: Inside Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Secret Vow Renewal: ‘It Was Everything We Could’ve Asked For’

Image zoom A&E

Otis went on to reflect on all of the highs and lows the pair have faced together in the years since they said “I do.”

“We’ve been through it ALL together! Pregnancy and losses (always have our sweet angel baby Johnathan in our hearts🙏🏻👼🏼💙), our AMAZING rainbow baby girl @henleygracehehner has been making us smile since the day we laid our eyes on her, and now we have another little guy coming to brighten our lives in a couple months!” she wrote.

“Douglas, thank you for always surprising me in the *best* ways, sticking by my side through the good and the bad, and for only making my mascara run with happy tears.💗 I LOVE YOU!” she added.

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Poses Naked While Showing Off Her Baby Bump: ‘It’s the Best’

As her loving tribute came to a close, Otis shared one final thank you to the reality series that brought them together.

“Aaand I always feel like I have to thank @mafslifetime, @kineticcontent, and the experts who paired us together way back on season 1 of MAFS – @dr_pepper_schwartz, @loganlevkoff, & @drjoecilona,” she wrote. “If it weren’t for you all believing in the crazy possibilities of Married At First Sight (and convincing me) I’d probably still be single & roaming the streets lookin’ for love.🤦🏼‍♀️🤣 …Who knew scientifically arranged marriages could really work?!”

Otis previously told PEOPLE that they wouldn’t have their love story any other way. “People laughed at us when they heard we were doing the show. Now here we are!” she said.

”I don’t want to sound corny, but we owe our lives to this TV show and the experts that stuck with us,” Hehner added. “It was life-changing for us. We’re very happy with where we are. We’re still growing as a couple.”