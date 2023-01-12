Jamie Lynn Spears Returns to Her Nickelodeon Roots for New 'Zoey 101' Movie Featuring Original Cast

Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with fellow Zoey 101 alums Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore for the upcoming Paramount+ film

Published on January 12, 2023 03:45 PM
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears. Photo: Nickelodeon

Are you ready, Zoey 101 fans? Jamie Lynn Spears is headed back to PCA!

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that the 31-year-old actress will reprise the role of Zoey Brooks in the upcoming Paramount+ film, Zoey 102, which is set to debut later this year.

The film — featuring characters from the Nickelodeon hit series Zoey 101 — will chronicle Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

In addition to Spears, Zoey 101 alums Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are also starring in the film, which is currently in production in North Carolina.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears tells PEOPLE. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Nickelodeon show, which followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, ran from 2005 to 2008.

Shortly after the series wrapped that year, Spears gave birth to her first child, daughter Maddie Briann. She has since welcomed another daughter, Ivey Joan, in 2018, with husband Jamie Watson.

In addition to focusing on motherhood, Spears went on to appear in several television projects after Zoey 101, including Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, All That, and most recently, Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Zoey 102: BTS from Zoey 102, streaming on Paramount+.
Dana Hawley/Paramount+

Spears teased a possible reunion with her Nickelodeon castmates on Twitter in Oct. 2020, writing on Instagram, "*zoey voice* 'Are you ready?'"

The actress previously reunited with the cast of Zoey 101 during her All That sketch in July 2020. In the sketch, the cast hilariously faced off against the infamous grumpy bodyguard (also played by Spears).

ZOEY 101, (top row, from left): Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, (middle): Erin Sanders, Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, (bottom): Paul Butcher, 2005-08.
Everett

Several Zoey 101 cast members also met up for a night out in July 2019.

Massey, Flynn, Underwood, Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks) and Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez) all shared moments from their reunion dinner on social media, giving a shoutout out to their missing costar Spears.

Zoey 101
Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks. Everett

Spears posted the sweet video her former castmates sent her on Instagram at the time.

"Hi Jamie Lynn, we miss you, we wish you could be here, and we wish to see you soon," the group yelled in unison, followed by collectively belting out the Zoey 101 theme song, "Follow Me," which was sung by Spears.

Zoey 102 is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

