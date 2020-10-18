Jamie Lynn Spears Teases Zoey 101 Cast Reunion: 'Are You Ready?'

The last time the Zoey 101 cast reunited was for an All That sketch this summer

Jamie Lynn Spears and the cast of Zoey 101 are reuniting once again.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old actress, who played Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon series, teased the reunion on her Instagram, writing, "WE’RE BACK! ARE YOU READY?!"

Spears also tagged her costars Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) and Chris Massey (Michael Barret).

The group all shared the same announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

Spears didn't share any other details about the reunion, though many fans speculated that it could mean a reboot of the show. "FINALLY SOMETHING GOOD IN 2020 #Zoey101 ❤️," one fan wrote, while another added, "WOW THIS MADE MY YEAR."

The cast previously reunited in an All That sketch, which also included Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks) and Kristin Herrera (Dana Cruz). In the sketch, the cast hilariously faced off against the infamous grumpy bodyguard (also played by Spears).

The original series followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, and ran from 2005 to 2008.