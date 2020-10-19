Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Zoey 101 Reboot to Follow Zoey 'as an Adult,' Teases New Theme Song

"We want to do it justice for the fans that were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also bringing in the new generation of fans," she explained

Jamie Lynn Spears hopes that the Zoey 101 reboot lives up to fans' expectations.

In a new interview with Nylon, Spears — who was 16 when the hit Nickelodeon series wrapped — opened up finding the perfect balance when it comes to the tone of the project.

"Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults," said the actress and singer, 29. "We want to do it justice for the fans that were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also bringing in the new generation of fans."

"Finding that balance will be really important because we want to connect with where people are today," she continued. "The conversations that we're having right now are creative. 'What is that story? What is the best way to meet Zoey today?' We don't want to just do it to do it. We want it to be good."

The original series followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, and ran from 2005 to 2008. The cast recently reunited for an All That sketch, which Spears said put plans to reboot the series into overdrive.

"All That was kind of just to test the waters, and then it was like, 'OK. It has to happen. This just has to happen,'" she told Nylon. "That's when the conversations got serious."

Although production for the reboot has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spears will release a brand new version of the show's popular theme song on Thursday — which she hopes will tide fans over in the meantime.

"They've been so loyal, and I think in today's world, especially where we're living, I just wanted to put something out there that's happy," she said. "This is reminiscent of that time, but also the modern Zoey."

In addition to working on the reboot, Spears will also star in season 2 of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

"This is what I love to do," the mother of two said of her renewed focus on her career. "I put so much into my personal life and really building that to be strong, that now it's time for me."

"My ultimate thing is just continuing doing stuff that I love and that serves me and my family, and hopefully brings some happiness into the world, and for heaven's sake, gives those Zoey fans what they want. Amen."