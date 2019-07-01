Jamie Lynn Spears Returning to Acting by Joining Netflix Series Sweet Magnolias

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears John Shearer/WireImage

Jamie Lynn Spears is heading back to the small screen!

The mother of two, 28, has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, which is based off of the novel series by Sherryl Woods.

Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, “a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices,” Netflix announced in a tweet on Monday.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all,” Spears wrote in a tweet of her own. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.”

The series will also star The Flash‘s Chris Klein and Good Behavior‘s Justin Bruening in series regular roles, Deadline reported on Monday.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star in the leading roles as childhood best friends, with the story set in Serenity, South Carolina, according to the outlet.

The role marks Spears’ return to acting since starring in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. She is also known for appearing in the network’s All That series from 2002 to 2004. In 2008, she lent her voice to the animated movie Unstable Fables: The Goldilocks and the 3 Bears Show as Goldilocks.

RELATED: Beach Bums! Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Vacation Photo with Daughters in Matching Swimsuits

Last year, the actress made a return appearance to Nickelodeon, appearing on Double Dare with her 11-year-old daughter Maddie Briann, who she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

The two had fun in matching red outfits while pulling off messy challenges, like moving pies from one table to another using only their mouths.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Baby Daughter to Her First ‘Auntie Britney’ Spears Concert

“It’s amazing because any little special time that we can have together, especially since we do have a new baby in the house, it’s just another great memory we can make together,” Spears said of the experience with Maddie, which came shortly after she gave birth to now-14-month-old Ivey Joan, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

“I loved this iconic show growing up, and I knew it­ would be so special for Maddie and I to do together, so I was thrilled to say yes when I was asked to play!” she added.