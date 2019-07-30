Jamie Lynn Spears Misses Zoey 101 Reunion Because She 'Fell Asleep': 'I'm Lame'

It’s a Zoey 101 reunion — minus Zoey!

On Monday night, several cast members from the hit Nickelodeon series reunited for a night out 11 years after the show went off the air. However, one former cast member was notably absent from the festivities.

Christopher Massey, Sean Flynn, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood and Victoria Justice all shared moments from their reunion dinner on social media, and even gave a shoutout out to their missing costar, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears, who starred as Zoey Brooks for all four seasons, posted the sweet video her former cast mates sent her on Instagram.

“Hi Jamie Lynn, we miss you, we wish you could be here, and we wish to see you soon,” the group yelled in unison, followed by collectively belting out the Zoey 101 theme song, “Follow Me,” which was sung on the series by Spears, 28.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep…. thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” Spears captioned the post, which also included a screenshot of multiple missed FaceTime calls from the group.

The former Nickelodeon stars shared multiple shots from their night out on their respective Instagram accounts. Massey, who played Michael Barret, posted a photo of the group with the caption, “catching up on old memories.”

Flynn, who played Chase Matthews, gave a shoutout to Spears in an Instagram he shared of the full group smiling together around the dinner table.

“Was great catching up,” he wrote. “We missed you Jamie Lynn!”

The series, which followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, ran from 2005 to 2008. Not long after it wrapped its fourth season, Spears (then 16 years old) became pregnant with her first child, daughter Maddie Briann, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

Image zoom Everett

In January, Spears shut down speculation that her pregnancy caused the show to end, claiming on Instagram that her “contract was finished.”

Last week, rumors began swirling that a Zoey 101 reboot could be in the works — and Spears indicated she would be down for her Nickelodeon comeback.

“Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101,” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. The photos included screenshots of various articles speculating whether or not the show is returning.

Eleven years since her days as Zoey Brooks, Spears is now a mother to two daughters — Maddie, now 11, and Ivey, whom she welcomed in April 2018 with her husband Jamie Watson. The couple tied the knot in March 2014.