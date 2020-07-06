Jamie Lynn spears reprised her role as Thelma Stump, the grumpy security guard backstage at All That

Jamie Lynn Spears and the Cast of Zoey 101 Take on Thelma Stump in Hilarious All That Sketch

Thelma Stump is still reporting for duty.

In an exclusive sneak peak at the rebooted All That sketch, Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks) and her fellow Zoey 101 castmates Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Kristin Herrera (Dana Cruz), Chris Massey (Michael Barret), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky) and Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) hilariously face off against the infamous grumpy bodyguard (also played by Spears).

"Come on lady, let us in!" Massey, 30, begs Stump in the sketch's opening.

"That's us on the poster," Massey says, pointing to an original cast photo from Zoey 101, which premiered in 2005.

"My vision may not be what it used to be, but that there is a poster of some kids and this here is a poster of some olds!" Stump quips back.

"Did she just call us old?" Sanders, 29, says before chaos ensues. "I will fight a grandma."

"Wanna try?" Stump fires back before leaping out of her rocking chair.

As the cast attempted to hold Sanders back, Spears appears in the doorway, asking, "Hey! What's going on here?"

"The star of the show," Massey says. "We're 101, she's Zoey."

However, Stump is less than impressed and still refuses to let the cool kids of Pacific Coast Academy backstage.

Image zoom Zoey 101 cast Nickelodeon/Bonnie Osborne

"It's you," Spears says to Stump. "I've heard about you, Ms. Stump."

"Well, I ain't heard nothing about you, Ms. Nobody," Stump says.

"Have you never seen Zoey 101? This is Zoey," says Flynn, 30.

"I'm Jamie Lynn Spears," Spears tells her. Still, Stump wasn't convinced.

"I don't care how many names you got, Ms. Jamie Lynn Manuel Miranda ain't getting in without a pass," Stump says, poking fun at Lin Manuel Miranda.

Nickelodeon first announced the Zoey 101 reunion in November. The network shared that Spears would be reprising her role as the bacon-loving bodyguard who attempts to stop the All That cast members and stars of Zoey 101 from entering the set. Spears was a series regular on the original All That from 2002-2004.

Image zoom Nickelodeon

Image zoom Zoey 101 Everett

A few months before that in July, several Zoey 101 cast members from the hit Nickelodeon series met up for a night out 11 years after the show went off the air.

Massey, Flynn, Butcher, Underwood and Victoria Justice all shared moments from their reunion dinner on social media, giving a shoutout out to their missing costar Spears.

Spears posted the sweet video her former castmates sent her on Instagram.

“Hi Jamie Lynn, we miss you, we wish you could be here, and we wish to see you soon,” the group yelled in unison, followed by collectively belting out the Zoey 101 theme song, “Follow Me,” which was sung by Spears.

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks Everett

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep…. thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” Spears captioned the post, which also included a screenshot of multiple missed FaceTime calls from the group.

The series, which followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, ran from 2005 to 2008. Not long after it wrapped its fourth season, Spears (then 16 years old) became pregnant with her first child, daughter Maddie Briann, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

Also last year, Spears addressed rumors that the show would be making a comeback.

“Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101,” Spears captioned a series of photos on Instagram. The photos include screenshots of various articles questioning whether or not the show is returning.