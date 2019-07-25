Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Zoey 101 Reboot Rumor: 'Nickelodeon, Have Your People Call My People'

Image zoom Disney Channel/Everett; Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Is there a Zoey 101 reboot in the making?

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn Spears — who starred in the Nickelodeon show from 2005 to 2008 — addressed rumors that the the beloved show would be making a comeback.

“Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people🤝😉 #Zoey101,” Spears, 28, captioned a series of photos on Instagram. The photos include screenshots of various articles questioning whether or not the show is returning.

In the Nickelodeon series, Spears played Zoey Brooks, a young teen trying to navigate the wild ride of young adulthood along with a close group of friends.

Not long after Zoey 101 wrapped its fourth season, Spears (then 16 years old) became pregnant with her first child, daughter Maddie Briann, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

In January, Spears shut down speculation that her pregnancy caused the show to end in the comments section of an Instagram post she shared to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the premiere.

“Oh wow you didn’t quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long tell us,” one fan wrote.

“Nope,” Spears replied. “I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies.”

Another fan asked Spears if the contract would have been extended if not for her pregnancy, to which the actress simply replied, “No.”

In 2016, Spears reflected on being a teenage mother in an interview with PEOPLE, admitting she “was extremely scared and shocked.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Overall, I was a very good young girl who thought she knew everything about love, and clearly, I didn’t. And I think it’s important for young girls to know that honesty and that realness that I went through, ’cause it was scary. It wasn’t all rainbows and daisies.”