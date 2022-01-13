"I feel disconnected in the best way I've ever known," Jamie-Lynn Sigler tells PEOPLE of moving to Austin from Los Angeles

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Her Life in Texas — and Binging The Sopranos for the First Time

Jamie Lynn Sigler made some big changes during the COVID pandemic, namely, moving to a new house — in a new state!

"I feel disconnected, in the best way I've ever known," the 40-year-old mom of two tells PEOPLE. Sigler, who currently stars on Big Sky, transplanted from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, with her family last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's all about outdoors and nature which I really appreciate since I never had it growing up in New York and L.A," she says.

Her sons Beau, 8 and Jack, 3, whom she shares with husband Cutter Dykstra, are "thriving," adds Sigler. "They're not holed up on screens as much anymore. And we fully embrace lake life!"

jamie-lynn-sigler.jpg

Now that her kids are settled in school, Sigler, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for decades, has also gotten into a comforting routine.

"I have a meditation practice every morning," she says. "It's hard to create a habit but it's for my health and ability to move and walk and take care of the disease that I live with. I have to be honest, living with MS is very hard. I try to live life to the fullest, but I also know my limits."

The Sopranos Credit: HBO/shutterstock

These days, that means relishing in the little moments at home, like family games of HedBanz or binge-watching a certain hit HBO show.

"I started watching Sopranos for the very first time," says Sigler, who starred on the hit series for six seasons until its 2007 finale.