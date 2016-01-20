The actress even stuffed the gift bags herself to create a "very homemade" feel for the festivities

All the Details on Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra's 'Laid-Back' Wedding: 'We Put So Much Heart and Love Into This'

For Jamie-Lynn Sigler, planning the perfect wedding meant making everything “relaxed and easy.”

The actress was married to her fiancé of almost three years, pro baseball player Cutter Dykstra, on Jan. 16 at the Parker Palm Springs hotel in Palm Springs, California.

Wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and jewelry by Forevermark Diamonds, Sigler was given away by her father while her friend, singer Lance Bass, officiated the ceremony. The couple’s 2-year-old son Beau wore a miniature tuxedo and held a baseball home plate that read “Here comes my mommy,” and the family’s dog, Bean, led Dykstra’s niece down the aisle.

“We put so much heart and love into it,” Sigler tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We wanted laid-back, not fancy, because that’s who we are as a couple.”

Preparations included searching Etsy with her best friend for ideas and going to Home Goods, where Sigler, 34, bought hundreds of votives for a candle-lit evening.

“I just wanted candles everywhere. I just think [with] candlelight, everyone looks good, everyone’s in a good mood, it’s sexy, it’s romantic,” she says. “I just wanted it to feel like a wonderland with candlelight.” Floral arrangements designed by Blooming Gypsy florist in San Diego included peonies, roses and dahlias.

After an almost three-year engagement, the actress, who just revealed she has been battling MS, says she wasn’t in any rush to have a wedding.

“It feels like we’re married already because we have a child and we’re already a family, but so many different life things have happened over the four years of us being together that have delayed this,” she says. “My brother [Adam] passed away last year and you would think that would delay it even further, but it was the one thing he would ask all the time like, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ ”

This summer, Sigler asked her parents how they would feel if she finally started planning.

“It really felt like I needed permission from them, like, ‘Is this okay to do or is it too soon?’ ” she adds. “And they felt like it was going to be a really positive thing for us as a family to look forward to so that was just even more reassurance that we should go forward.”

Family also played a big part during the ceremony – a Bible verse was read for Dykstra’s family and a single candle was lit for Sigler’s brother. At the reception, the couple did the Hora for Sigler’s family as well. Guests, including Lea Michele and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, dined on sea bass, New York Strip steak and roasted vegetable napoleon and later danced to the ’80s cover band The Spazmatics.

“I’m obsessed with the 80s!” says Sigler. “They come in costume and it’s an awesome time.”

Sigler and Dykstra, 26, who were first introduced by Swisher and her husband, got engaged in 2013 and had their son, Beau, later that year. “Anytime I look at Cutter and Beau, I’m overwhelmed with emotion,” Sigler says. “My dad has said to me on several occasions that Cutter is exactly who he would want for me. It means everything that my dad feels that way about him.”

From the Friday night reception with pillows, blankets and a fire pit for s’mores, to the gift bags that included Casamigos tequila and Alkaline H2O from Pressed Juicery, everything about the wedding weekend felt “very homemade,” Sigler adds.