Jamie Lee Curtis Thought Kyle Richards Displayed Stress You'd 'See in a Horror Movie' During 'RHOBH' Reunion

The trailer for RHOBH's season 12 reunion shows Kyle Richards in tears, asking to leave the set — and it prompted a call from her Halloween Ends co-star Jamie Lee Curtis

By
Published on October 12, 2022 02:15 PM
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis has sympathy for her Halloween Ends co-star, Kyle Richards.

Upon seeing the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Curtis, 63, compared Richards' emotions to those seen in a horror movie.

"That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight.

She then revealed that she actually called Richards, 53, to make sure she was alright after the trailer aired last week.

"I don't know who made her upset, but I called her out of real concern," Curtis said, adding it was "important to me."

Curtis also said that Richards' emotions in the trailer were uncomfortable to watch. "I was very upset when I saw the trailer for it because Kyle was genuinely upset, and I really like Kyle Richards."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

The season 12 reunion trailer, which was exclusively shared by PEOPLE last week, centers around Richards in conversation with the other women. By the end of the reunion, Richards is tearfully asking to leave — a heartbreaking moment shown in the first few seconds of the trailer.

"I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast," Richards told host Andy Cohen through tears. "Can I leave?"

Cohen called to producers. "Doug? What do you want to do here. Kyle is a wreck."

Another clip of Richards, which was labeled "23 minutes earlier", showed the reality star asking for peace between herself and an unknown housewife. "I need to end up in a better place with her than when she came," Richards cried.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Richards confirmed that Curtis reached out after viewing the clip. She said Curtis told her, "I cried seeing that. I don't like to see you hurt."

"She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it. And it's never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does."

Richards also told ET at the Halloween Ends premiere this week: "My core memories from all these movies really is Jamie. You know, our relationship has grown over these years. That's the best part of this to come out these movies for me... I share a lot with Jamie, and she's always there for me. I really appreciate that, and I trust her advice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Halloween Ends drops this Friday on Peacock.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Kyle Richards Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Trailer Made Jamie Lee Curtis Cry: 'I Don't Like to See You Hurt'
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Kyle Richards RHOBH reunion
Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's 'Years of Family Trauma' Caused 'Tense Energy' at Reunion
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
MAG ROLLOUT: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween Character Has Taught Her About Fear, Courage and Survival 
What Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' Character Has Taught Her About Fear, Courage and Survival
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges a 'More Dangerous' Michael Myers in Final Trailer for 'Halloween Ends'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
Kathy Hilton Is Confident Kyle Richards Will Be Back on 'RHOBH' Despite Exit Hints: 'She 'Is' the Show'
HALLOWEEN KILLS, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Final Time Playing Laurie Strode in 'Halloween Ends' : 'It Felt Very Satisfying'
Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Says It's 'Very Difficult' to Film 'RHOBH' with Sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards
Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna
Denise Richards Says She's Open to Returning to 'RHOBH' — Even If Lisa Rinna Stays
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time in 'Halloween Ends' Trailer