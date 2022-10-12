Jamie Lee Curtis has sympathy for her Halloween Ends co-star, Kyle Richards.

Upon seeing the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Curtis, 63, compared Richards' emotions to those seen in a horror movie.

"That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight.

She then revealed that she actually called Richards, 53, to make sure she was alright after the trailer aired last week.

"I don't know who made her upset, but I called her out of real concern," Curtis said, adding it was "important to me."

Curtis also said that Richards' emotions in the trailer were uncomfortable to watch. "I was very upset when I saw the trailer for it because Kyle was genuinely upset, and I really like Kyle Richards."

The season 12 reunion trailer, which was exclusively shared by PEOPLE last week, centers around Richards in conversation with the other women. By the end of the reunion, Richards is tearfully asking to leave — a heartbreaking moment shown in the first few seconds of the trailer.

"I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast," Richards told host Andy Cohen through tears. "Can I leave?"

Cohen called to producers. "Doug? What do you want to do here. Kyle is a wreck."

Another clip of Richards, which was labeled "23 minutes earlier", showed the reality star asking for peace between herself and an unknown housewife. "I need to end up in a better place with her than when she came," Richards cried.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Richards confirmed that Curtis reached out after viewing the clip. She said Curtis told her, "I cried seeing that. I don't like to see you hurt."

"She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it. And it's never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does."

Richards also told ET at the Halloween Ends premiere this week: "My core memories from all these movies really is Jamie. You know, our relationship has grown over these years. That's the best part of this to come out these movies for me... I share a lot with Jamie, and she's always there for me. I really appreciate that, and I trust her advice."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Halloween Ends drops this Friday on Peacock.