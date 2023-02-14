Jamie Lee Curtis Teases 'Combative Relationship' with On-Screen Sister Nicole Kidman in New TV Team-Up

Jamie Lee Curtis tells PEOPLE she will have "some good conflict" on screen with Nicole Kidman in upcoming TV adaptation of author Patricia Cornwell's popular Kay Scarpetta crime book series

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Mia McNiece
Published on February 14, 2023 02:02 PM
nicole kidman and jame lee curtis
Photo: Getty (2)

Jamie Lee Curtis is joining forces with Nicole Kidman for a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell — and the actress promises fireworks.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star told PEOPLE at the 95th annual Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday that she was "excited" to play Kidman's on-screen sister and produce the upcoming series.

"It's part of my goal now is to expand into more of a creator, producer," she shared. "And Nicole is the star of the show, and I'm going to play her sister Dorothy."

Curtis teased the pair will have "a very combative relationship" on screen, adding, "So I think she and I will be having some good conflict — just like families [do]."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Jamie Lee Curtis. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kidman, 55, will star as crime-solving medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis will portray her whimsical sibling on the Amazon series, Deadline reported last week.

Both actresses will serve as executive producers, with Kidman under Blossom Films and Curtis via her Comet Pictures company and her first-look deal with Blumhouse Television.

Per Deadline, the series may have been even sparked by Curtis's friendship with Cornwell.

Cornwell appeared to confirm the casting news on Instagram with a photo of Kidman, 55, and Curtis, 64, in front of some of her most popular titles.

She wrote, in part: "Scarpetta friends, we've waited 33 years for this..."

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television acquired the rights to the Scarpetta book series two years ago. At the time, Curtis was named an executive producer, but it wasn't certain whether she would also star in the series, according to Deadline.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said at the time. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

Related Articles
Picard Star Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially Had Staunch Stance Against a TNG Series Reunion
Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially 'Vetoed' a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Reunion on 'Picard'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Carl Radke Did Not Expect 'Summer House' Costars' 'Ruffled Feathers' over Lindsay Hubbard: 'We're in Love'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Is Still Letting 'Only Murders' Screen Time with Idol Steve Martin Sink In: 'How Lucky Am I?'
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Forcing' Husband Christopher Guest to Be Her Oscars Date: 'Poor Guy'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Cut Off Communication with SK After His Infidelity: 'I've Never Been So Upset'
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Dating Again — and Manifesting a 2023 Engagement! — After SK Split
married at first sight, miguel, Lindy Elloway
'Married at First Sight' 's Lindy and Miguel Announce Divorce: 'Painful, Overwhelming & Confusing'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Laughs About Becoming 'a Meme Forever' After 'RHOBH' 's 'Chicest' Wind Chime Luncheon
Nick Lachey, Jesse Palmer
Nick Lachey Says It Doesn't Get 'More Authentic Than 'Love Is Blind' ' After Shade by 'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Lindsay Hubbard Shares Why She Thinks Engagement to Carl Radke 'Broke' Her Friendship with Danielle Olivera
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'
Lisa Rinna - Rinna Wines
Lisa Rinna Says She 'Didn't Expect' the Love She Received After Leaving 'RHOBH' : 'I Did My Job'
Jillian Michaels Wedding
Jillian Michaels Opens Up About Wedding to Wife DeShanna in the 'Middle of the Namibia Desert'
Jeanette Jennings and Jazz Jennings The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Jazz Jennings' Mom Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' and Encouraging Her Daughter to 'Be You' Since Pre-K
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Flashback Photo with Lindsay Lohan 20 Years After 'Freaky Friday'