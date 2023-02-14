Jamie Lee Curtis Teases 'Combative Relationship' with On-Screen Sister Nicole Kidman in New TV Team-Up

Jamie Lee Curtis is joining forces with Nicole Kidman for a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell — and the actress promises fireworks.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star told PEOPLE at the 95th annual Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday that she was "excited" to play Kidman's on-screen sister and produce the upcoming series.

"It's part of my goal now is to expand into more of a creator, producer," she shared. "And Nicole is the star of the show, and I'm going to play her sister Dorothy."

Curtis teased the pair will have "a very combative relationship" on screen, adding, "So I think she and I will be having some good conflict — just like families [do]."

Kidman, 55, will star as crime-solving medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis will portray her whimsical sibling on the Amazon series, Deadline reported last week.

Both actresses will serve as executive producers, with Kidman under Blossom Films and Curtis via her Comet Pictures company and her first-look deal with Blumhouse Television.

Per Deadline, the series may have been even sparked by Curtis's friendship with Cornwell.

Cornwell appeared to confirm the casting news on Instagram with a photo of Kidman, 55, and Curtis, 64, in front of some of her most popular titles.

She wrote, in part: "Scarpetta friends, we've waited 33 years for this..."

In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television acquired the rights to the Scarpetta book series two years ago. At the time, Curtis was named an executive producer, but it wasn't certain whether she would also star in the series, according to Deadline.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said at the time. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."