Jamie Lee Curtis Laughs About Becoming 'a Meme Forever' After 'RHOBH' 's 'Chicest' Wind Chime Luncheon

Though the Oscar nominee is a longtime friend of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, she says she has "never" watched the Bravo series

Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on February 13, 2023 04:20 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is aware she's become a meme in the best way — and she's perfectly okay with that!

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year when her friend and Halloween costar Kyle Richards hosted an event in support of Curtis's My Hand in Yours charity. But what transpired thereafter was a viral meme due to cast member Dorit Kemsley calling the charity's purchasable wind chime "the chicest."

"I've never seen the show," Curtis, 64, said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "I didn't even see my entire episode. I just saw the meme. The meme that kept on 'meme-ing.'"

Curtis added: "It became a meme forever."

Describing how her appearance came to be, Curtis said Richards, 54, asked her about coming on RHOBH to discuss My Hand in Yours.

"This is where the meme that Dorit was talking about how chic my wind chime is. That wasn't a euphemism. I was a peddler," she explained. "She was so kind and enthusiastic about how chic our products are that I actually renamed the wind chime — the Chic Dorit Wind Chime — on MyHandInYours.com."

Jamie Lee Curtis Laughs About Becoming 'a Meme Forever' After RHOBH's 'Very Chic' Wind Chime Luncheon. Real housewives of beverly hills. Bravo
Bravo

Even though she said it was just "a one-off" appearance, Curtis later appeared on the season 12 reunion in October. However, her first cameo on the reality series occurred in season 4, when she reminisced with Richards about their early days working together and the friendship that formed from there.

Other than her viral meme, the only portion of the Bravo hit Curtis has seen was a scene of Richards in tears in the season 12 reunion trailer over the ongoing tension between her sister Kathy Hilton and series alum Lisa Rinna.

"I've never seen an episode of Housewives. I don't know anything about it, except that I saw a trailer where Kyle was crying," she told E! News in October. "And I called her immediately and said, 'Why are you crying? What happened?'"

"That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight separately.

"I don't know who made her upset, but I called her out of real concern," Curtis said, adding it was "important to me."

No date has been set for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' return for season 13, but all 12 previous seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.

