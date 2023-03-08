Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Sweet Friendship: 'It's Beautiful'

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star acknowledged the co-hosts' special relationship during a virtual appearance on the Today show

By
Published on March 8, 2023 08:38 AM
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Jamie Lee Curtis, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating the relationship of on and off-screen besties Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

During a virtual appearance on the Today show Tuesday, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 64, acknowledged the co-hosts' special relationship.

"It's the kindness of women supporting other women. It's beautiful," Curtis said, prompting Guthrie and Kotb to hold hands as the Oscar nominee continued to honor their friendship.

"Both of you have had a hard thing this last week and I recognize that," Curtis added about Guthrie's recent positive COVID test and Kotb's announcement that her daughter recently spent time in a hospital ICU.

"You're showing up and suiting up in sleeveless matching tops," she continued as Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, both laughed about the reference to their similar navy tanks. "And nobody knows this, but your phones match. You both have pink cases."

"We do actually," Guthrie said in response while looking down for her cell. "But that wasn't planned either. You don't miss a trick!"

"You guys are twinning like mad," Curtis jokingly concluded before the ladies wrapped up the segment, with Guthrie saying "You gotta get up pretty early in the morning to beat Jamie Lee Curtis!"

"We love you, Jamie Lee," Kotb chimed in.

Today later acknowledged the True Lies star's thoughtful words on their official Instagram page.

"Kindness above all!" they wrote Tuesday. "@jamieleecurtis loves the sisterhood between @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb and reminds us all to BE KIND! 💖"

Flooding the post with heart emojis, fans expressed their own admiration in the comments section. "I've never understood why people say you can't pick your family cause it's clear to see that @savannahguthrie & @hodakotb are soul sisters," one follower wrote, while another added of Curtis: "I love the kindness she always shows."

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kotb first hinted at her daughter's health scare in a March 1 announcement that she was dealing with a "family health issue." She had previously been absent from Today since Feb. 17.

On Monday, the Emmy-winning journalist shared to Guthrie that her daughter Hope Catherine, 3, had wound up in intensive care and "then in the hospital for a little over a week."

"I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home," added Kotb. "I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Guthrie — who returned to the air on Monday — held Kotb's hand throughout and gave her support after her speech.

"I love you too," Guthrie said." You have a lot of friends out there. We are right there with you, lifting you up and holding you. So let's do this."

"It's nice to have you right back where you belong," she added.

