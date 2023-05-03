Jamie Foxx Will Not Host New Season of 'Beat Shazam' amid Health Concerns, Nick Cannon Tapped to 'Fill In'

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx will not appear on the upcoming season of Beat Shazam.

FOX confirmed on Wednesday that Nick Cannon will temporary host the musical game show, and Kelly Osbourne will assume Corinne's role for the time being.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," the network wrote in a post on Instagram.

"This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

The statement concluded, "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

The news comes amid ongoing issues with the 55-year-old Oscar winner's health.

Corinne, 29, said in a statement last month that the comedian has been hospitalized since April 11 after experiencing a "medical complication" while in Atlanta filming his latest movie Back in Action.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on behalf of the Foxx family.

The statement continued, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

In the weeks since the Ray star entered the hospital, his loved ones have offered kind words and well wishes on social media.

Friends Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey have all publicly acknowledged the star's private health battle.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine ... my prayers go up for Jamie," Morgan, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on April 20. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

"I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]," continued Morgan, referring to his accident in 2014 when a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine, killing his friend James McNair and leaving Morgan with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that friends and family are continuing to ask fans and followers to "Pray for Jamie."

Beat Shazam is set to return for its sixth season May 23 on FOX.