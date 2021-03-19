The show is inspired by Jamie Foxx's relationship with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx

See Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Official Trailer

Jamie Foxx is returning to his sitcom roots!

The official trailer has arrived for the actor's new Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which premieres April 14 on the streaming service.

Jamie, 52, plays Brian Dixon, a bachelor and cosmetic brand owner, who has just become a full-time dad to his teenage daughter, Sasha (Kyla-Drew).

In the trailer, Brian is worried that he won't be able to connect with the teen, who is strong-minded and not afraid to tell her dad what she thinks.

Through some embarrassing moments — including a scene where Brian breaks out the classic dad dance moves in public and tells Sasha to "get this on your TikTok" — and spending quality time together, the father-daughter duo forms an unbreakable bond.

The comedy is inspired by Jamie's relationship with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx. Both are executive producers on the show.

In September, Corrine, 26, won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding variety special for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Good Times" and her dad was there to celebrate the special moment with her.

The proud father shared an Instagram video of the pair clinking wine glasses to mark the accomplishment.

"Celebration, celebration," he says in the video, with Corinne adding, "Cheers!" as they each raise a glass.

"Somebody just won an Emmy," Jamie continues. "My beautiful daughter Corinne Marie Foxx — all grown up and she is an Emmy winner for live in front of a studio audience for Good Times."

He captioned the post, "I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!"