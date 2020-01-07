Jamie Foxx Joins Masked Singer as Guest Judge — and a Masked Dancer Spin-Off Is in the Works

Fox announced a new spin-off titled The Masked Dancer

January 07, 2020 01:15 PM

Jamie Foxx is about to play the ultimate guessing game.

The Oscar winner, 52, has signed on to appear as a guest judge on the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer, Fox announced Tuesday.

Foxx will join panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke during the special kick-off episode, which is set to air Feb. 2 following Super Bowl LIV.

Season 3 of the hit singing competition show will feature 18 celebrity contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes that completely obscure their identities.

However, unlike past seasons, the contestants will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C.

“Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C,” the network explained. “The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.”

And while a new batch of famous faces will attempt to sing their way to victory on The Masked Singer, the network also announced a new spin-off titled The Masked Dancer.

Based on the spoof first introduced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the new show will feature celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and more showing off their best dance moves.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping,” said DeGeneres, who will serve as an executive producer. “And I cannot wait!”

A premiere date has not yet been set.

