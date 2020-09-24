Jamie Foxx Teases Friend Garcelle Beauvais: 'Me and You Should Have Been Together'

The two also discussed the possibility of bringing their characters Jamie and Fancy from The Jamie Foxx Show back

Twenty five years later, sparks are still flying between Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star invited Foxx to be a guest on this week's episode of her podcast, Going to Bed with Garcelle. The two reminisced on their longtime friendship — and why they never got together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Foxx, 52, and Beauvais, 53, met while starring in The Jamie Foxx show, which ran for five seasons on the WB network from 1996 to 2001. They played love interests Jamie and Fancy, respectively, and later reunited for the 2013 action movie White House Down. Their chemistry on- and off-screen was palpable, but they made a pact that they wouldn't date until after they stopped filming. By the time production wrapped on the film, Beauvais was in another relationship — but the two have remained close ever since.

On Going to Bed with Garcelle, Foxx teased his former costar for her short-lived relationship on the most recent season of RHOBH.

"I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — 'This is my man,' and it was all uncomfortable," he said as Beauvais laughed.

"By the way, you never really give any guy that I'm with any real attention," she pointed out.

"Ever. I hate them all," Foxx joked. "I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I'm like, 'Damn. I f---ed up.' So every dude, I give them a really s---y look."

"I feel it and they feel it," Beauvais said.

"Listen, we are in a relationship forever," Foxx said.

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"Forever, no matter what," Beauvais agreed. "You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, 'You know, I don't get it. Why aren't you and Jamie together?' And I said, 'Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.' And then I said, 'He's also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!'"

"You take it one step at a time. What you can't eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later," Foxx said as the two cracked up. "I don't know, it's a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you've got find something, I think, that's someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it's an up and down thing."

"And there's a lot of emotions that people don't understand," he added. "Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you're not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we're still the same people from Texas or from Haiti. We're still the same people. And that's so hard, but it has to be a person that really understands. And that's been tough."

Later in the episode, the two also had some fun wondering where Jamie and Fancy would be today if they were still together.

"They would be running their own hotel. They would have some kids. He would be crazy as s---," Foxx said. "There would be times where we really we didn't see eye-to-eye and maybe even had a breakup, but then we got back [together]. And then I think we would just sit back and watch our kids go through some s---."

"I will tell you this Garcelle, there is nothing like looking at all of those clips that people send me of me and you doing something remarkable at that time," he continued. "We didn't know, but we were we were really doing something remarkable. People are chomping at the bit for us to get back and do something. So if there's a way for us to do something — and not just no cameo — but a way to come together ... and be a real thing. And I don't mean way down [the line], I mean soon, we could do something that would be dope."

Beauvais, for her part, couldn't be more grateful for the experience.

"I learned so much from you," she told Foxx. "I keep telling people it was like an improv class, cause we would rehearse during the week but when the audience came you fed off the audience and it was just like, I love you so much, so much."

"I love you back!" Foxx said.