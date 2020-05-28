Jimmy Fallon apologized for the sketch on Tuesday after the resurfaced clip went viral on Twitter

Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon over Resurfaced SNL Blackface Sketch: 'This One Is a Stretch'

Jamie Foxx is speaking out in support of Jimmy Fallon after the Tonight Show host apologized for performing in blackface during a 2000 Saturday Night Live sketch.

Foxx, 52, defended Fallon's impersonation of Chris Rock, saying the outrage over the situation was a "stretch."

"He was doing an impression of chris rock," Foxx commented on an E! News Instagram post about the incident. "It wasn't black face. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch."

He then recalled his time starring on the hit '90s sketch show Living in Color, saying the cast played "every race."

"On a show called in living color we played every race Let this one go," Foxx continued. "We got bigger fish to fry ... #changecourse."

Fallon, 45, apologized for the sketch on Tuesday after the resurfaced clip went viral on Twitter and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," Fallon, 45, began in a statement shared to Twitter. "There is no excuse for this."

"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Fallon added.