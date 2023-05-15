Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne to Lead Musical Celebrity Game Show 'We Are Family' After His Health Battle

We Are Family, which is expected to debut in 2024, is a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative

By
Published on May 15, 2023 09:32 AM
BEAT SHAZAM: L-R: Deejay Corinne Foxx and host Jamie Foxx. Season Four of BEAT SHAZAM premieres Thursday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Photo: Fox

Jamie Foxx is returning to TV alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx.

FOX announced Monday that the father-daughter duo will host a new musical game show called We Are Family. The series is expected to debut in 2024.

We Are Family is a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative. But there's a twist: the featured star will be hidden until their identity can be guessed.

Similar to The Masked Singer, clues will be given to help identify each celebrity.

For correctly guessing the star, there's up to $100,000 on the line for the studio audience, whose job is to sniff out the celeb based on the clues.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie, 55, and Corinne, 29, said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

This isn't the first music-based show for the father-daughter team. They're currently the hosts of FOX's Beat Shazam, where contestants have to guess a song correctly to add money to their prize pot.

Jamie's return to the screen comes after a health scare that kept him hospitalized for part of 2023. Though his exact medical condition has not been revealed, Corinne acknowledged that a "medical complication" had taken place in mid-April.

Last week, Corinne announced her dad has been home for some time — though the family was prepared for "the worst."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx. Kevin Winter/Getty

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she said in a since-expired Instagram Story. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

Corinne also teased a "work announcement" on the horizon.

Nick Cannon has been tapped to temporarily fill in for Jamie as host of Beat Shazam while Kelly Osbourne is stepping in for Corinne.

