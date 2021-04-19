See Jamie Dornan, Matthew Rhys and Ann Skelly in the Dramatic Trailer for Death and Nightingales
The three-part limited series, which premiered in Ireland in 2018, hits STARZ on May 16
Death and Nightingales is heading to STARZ.
Created by Allan Cubitt and based on Eugene McCabe's 1992 novel of the same name, the three-part limited series starring Matthew Rhys (Billy Winters), Ann Skelly (Beth Winters) and Jamie Dornan (Liam Ward) will premiere May 16 on the network, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The series first aired in Ireland in 2018.
Set in 1885 Northern Ireland, Death and Nightingales follows a woman named Beth over the tense 24-hour period surrounding her 23rd birthday as she decides to leave the home of her landowner stepfather, Billy, to start a new life with a charming man named Liam.
In the trailer, above, Billy begins by asking Beth if he's been "unkind" to her.
"You made me so afraid," Beth replies before a violent confrontation unfolds between them.
"Even the best of man can make blunders," Bill says.
After Liam is introduced in the next scene, Beth proceeds to ask him why he doesn't "like" her father. "Why don't you? Your kin?" Liam responds.
As the clip comes to a close, Beth says in a voiceover: "I lost everything. He should answer for that."
As decades of pain and betrayal build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.
The series premieres on STARZ on May 16 at 10 p.m. ET.
