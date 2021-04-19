The three-part limited series, which premiered in Ireland in 2018, hits STARZ on May 16

See Jamie Dornan, Matthew Rhys and Ann Skelly in the Dramatic Trailer for Death and Nightingales

Death and Nightingales is heading to STARZ.

Created by Allan Cubitt and based on Eugene McCabe's 1992 novel of the same name, the three-part limited series starring Matthew Rhys (Billy Winters), Ann Skelly (Beth Winters) and Jamie Dornan (Liam Ward) will premiere May 16 on the network, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The series first aired in Ireland in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set in 1885 Northern Ireland, Death and Nightingales follows a woman named Beth over the tense 24-hour period surrounding her 23rd birthday as she decides to leave the home of her landowner stepfather, Billy, to start a new life with a charming man named Liam.

In the trailer, above, Billy begins by asking Beth if he's been "unkind" to her.

Death And Nightingales Season 1 2021 Billy Winters (Matthew Rhys); Beth Winters (Ann Skelly); Liam Credit: STARZ

"You made me so afraid," Beth replies before a violent confrontation unfolds between them.

"Even the best of man can make blunders," Bill says.

After Liam is introduced in the next scene, Beth proceeds to ask him why he doesn't "like" her father. "Why don't you? Your kin?" Liam responds.

As the clip comes to a close, Beth says in a voiceover: "I lost everything. He should answer for that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As decades of pain and betrayal build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.