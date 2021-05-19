Jamie Chung Says Dexter Reboot Has a ‘Different Vibe’ from Original Series: ‘It's a Little Darker’

Jamie Chung is set to star in Showtime's upcoming 10-episode reboot of Dexter as Molly, a famous true crime podcaster

Jamie Chung is teasing what Dexter fans can expect from the highly-anticipated reboot of the hit Showtime series.

While promoting her partnership with Petco on the Together Strong campaign in honor of Pet Cancer Awareness Month, the 38-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE about the Dexter reboot — in which she will play Molly, a famous true crime podcaster from Los Angeles — and how it will differ from the original show.

"The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," Chung tells PEOPLE. "I do think it's a little darker."

"It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding," the star adds of Michael C. Hall's returning devilish character. "So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones."

"I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite," says Chung of the reboot. "Especially if you're a big Dexter fan."

In the reboot, which comes from original showrunner Clyde Phillips, Chung will be joined by fellow Dexter newcomers Clancy Brown, Oscar Wahlberg, Julia Jones, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jack Alcott and Johnny Sequoyah. Hall, 50, is currently the only star that is confirmed to be returning from the original series.

According to Chung, the show's ongoing popularity has led to the producers taking a secretive approach to filming the new series, which commenced production in February.

"It's crazy because you have all the people who are stalking the sets and whatnot," Chung tells PEOPLE. "But yeah, the production is being very diligent about hiding and whatnot."

Dexter premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. In the series finale, Hall's character seemed to have adapted to a new lifestyle following years of killing. His sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), died, and, just before the credits, Dexter was seen working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.

Showtime confirmed the show's 10-episode reboot in October. Then last month, the network released a short clip on social media that featured the first look at the upcoming series.

Earlier this year, Hall chatted with The Daily Beast about how he feels good about re-doing Dexter's conclusion.

Noting that the idea for a reboot has floated in various iterations over the years before this version sparked interest from him, Hall told the outlet, "I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before."

"And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," he added.