Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Mark 6th Wedding Anniversary with Sloppy PDA After Welcoming Twins

"Marriage is a f------ rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride," Jamie Chung wrote Sunday on Instagram to celebrate her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Bryan Greenberg

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg have a lot to celebrate this Halloween.

The couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary Sunday, just a week after they announced that they welcomed twins. "Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg," Chung, 38, wrote on Instagram. "Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f------ rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride."

She also shared photos of herself and Greenberg, 43, on a boat in a beautiful location, where the cute photo opp escalated into a sloppy makeout session with lots of tongue.

Greenberg also celebrated the occasion with a throwback photo from their Halloween weekend wedding festivities in 2015, when he dressed as Marty McFly from Back to the Future and she went as a girl scout. "Happy 6," he wrote in the caption.

The One Tree Hill alum previously posted a selfie to his Instagram Story in a white hoodie with an exhausted expression. "My Halloween costume is new father on no sleep. How'd I do?" Greenberg quipped.

He shared their baby news last Sunday, posting a video of their newborn twins sleeping on his chest. "We got double the trouble now," Greenberg wrote.

Bryan Greenberg Halloween Instagram Credit: Bryan Greenberg/Instagram

Chung tied the knot with Greenberg on October 31, 2015, at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, Calif. The couple was first romantically linked in 2012 and got engaged the next year, before starring together in the 2015 movie Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong.

"We make each other laugh. We understand each other. We always put family first. We respect each other — we just get each other," Chung told PEOPLE in 2016 of what makes their marriage work.

