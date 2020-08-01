James Van Der Beek Shares Tribute to Wife Kimberly on Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

James Van Der Beek has penned a touching tribute to his wife, Kimberly, on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I’d ever been,” he began in an Instagram post on Saturday. “A year prior to that, I’d been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single... and I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family.”

The actor, 43, continued, “I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around... it was @vanderkimberly.”

“Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: 'I’m not looking for a relationship.' Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me (on the spot where we’re standing in the last pic)... we were married,” wrote Van Der Beek, who wed Kimberly in Israel in 2010.

Alongside the sweet caption, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a series of photos featuring Kimberly, himself and their children.

This past June, he shared the heartbreaking news that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage at the same point in her pregnancy as the last time she miscarried, in November 2019. It was her fifth pregnancy loss total, while the couple share five children: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4, Annabel Leah, 6, Joshua, 8, and Olivia, 9½.

“This marriage has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I’ve ever been,” the former Dawson’s Creek star continued in his anniversary tribute to his wife. “And I’m still earning her.”