James Van Der Beek Speaks Out About Wife Kimberly's Miscarriage: 'We're Hanging in There'

James Van Der Beek is speaking out about his wife Kimberly’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

“We’re hanging in there,” James, 42, tells PEOPLE at the finale of Dancing with the Stars where The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown was crowned as season 28 champion. “We have so much love and support and we appreciate it.”

“Kimberly is getting there,” James says of his wife. “It’s been physically really, really tough. Way tougher than any of the births. It was a really scary situation.”

Despite the circumstances, James says he had fun at the DWTS finale. “I appreciate the reception we got.”

Last week James was sent home just after announcing that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

Image zoom James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their children James Van Der Beek/ Instagram

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Admitted He Needed DWTS to Cope with Miscarriage, Says Partner Emma Slater

During a video package last week, an emotional James revealed the devastating news that his wife had lost their sixth baby on the way.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” he said. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids,” he continued. “All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

Although James admitted that he didn’t think he’d be dancing on Monday evening, he chose to compete for Kimberly, who pushed him to continue in the competition.

Shortly after his elimination, James took to Instagram to share his disappointment.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock,” James wrote. “That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a shortcut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

“Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

Kimberly has also spoken out about the tragic loss and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“Thank you everyone for all the love,” Kimberly said in a video posted on her Instagram Story last Monday.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

Image zoom James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their children James Van Der Beek/ Instagram

“In 48 hours we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” she revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

“And James got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars,” she added. “I’m pretty shocked. It is worth noting that Ally is a beautiful dancer and we love her like family. And she tried to give her spot to James, she tried quitting the show. Little angel.”

RELATED: James Van Der Beek and Pregnant Wife Kimberly Open Up About Experiencing Three Miscarriages

Kimberly concluded: “But yeah, I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will.”

James and Kimberly are parents to Gwendolyn, 16 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, and Olivia, 9, plus big brother Joshua, 7½.